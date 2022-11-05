Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 19,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,342. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

