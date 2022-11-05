Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 19,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,342. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile



Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

