Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $501,731.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $49.48 million and $501,731.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,624,683 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

