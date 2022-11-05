Celo Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $364.90 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.10 or 0.31371127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

