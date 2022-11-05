Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE CVE opened at $21.15 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

