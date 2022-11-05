CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.92.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CNP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 4,513,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,113. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,720,000 after buying an additional 703,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,841,000 after buying an additional 95,394 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

