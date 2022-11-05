CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

CNP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 4,513,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $193,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

