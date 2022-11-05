Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Trading Up 8.5%

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC – Get Rating) was up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 80,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

