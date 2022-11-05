Charles Liang Sells 44,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $76.63. 1,195,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

