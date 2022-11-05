Charles Liang Sells 44,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMCI traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $76.63. 1,195,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.