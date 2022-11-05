Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.23.
CRL opened at $220.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average is $221.50. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $397.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
