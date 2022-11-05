Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.23.

CRL opened at $220.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average is $221.50. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $397.77.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

