Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark to $245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.92.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $230.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $240.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 68,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

