Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 7.19. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

