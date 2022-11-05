Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 8,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 12,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 21.33 and a quick ratio of 21.02.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

