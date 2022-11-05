Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $106.16 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

