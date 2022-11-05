Cheuvreux Lowers Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) to Hold

Cheuvreux cut shares of Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €6.50 ($6.50) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske downgraded Terveystalo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SEB Equities downgraded Terveystalo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €7.00 ($7.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Terveystalo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTC TTALF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95. Terveystalo Oyj has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $12.95.

Terveystalo Oyj Company Profile

Terveystalo Oyj provides occupational healthcare services in Finland. The company offers general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic, outpatient surgery, dental, and other adjacent services; and outsourcing services, staffing services, child welfare services, oral health, laboratory, imaging, wellbeing, day surgery, healthcare outsourcing, healthcare staffing, and primary and specialty care services.

