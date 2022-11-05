Cheuvreux Lowers Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Cheuvreux cut shares of Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €6.50 ($6.50) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske downgraded Terveystalo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SEB Equities downgraded Terveystalo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €7.00 ($7.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Terveystalo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTC TTALF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95. Terveystalo Oyj has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $12.95.

Terveystalo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terveystalo Oyj provides occupational healthcare services in Finland. The company offers general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic, outpatient surgery, dental, and other adjacent services; and outsourcing services, staffing services, child welfare services, oral health, laboratory, imaging, wellbeing, day surgery, healthcare outsourcing, healthcare staffing, and primary and specialty care services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Terveystalo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terveystalo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.