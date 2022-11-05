Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. 7,491,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.76. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.