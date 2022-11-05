ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 31,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,740. The firm has a market cap of $733.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $232.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.