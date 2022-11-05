CIBC Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.73. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

