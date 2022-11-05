Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $166,651.10 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares in the company, valued at $18,210,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CIEN stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Ciena by 58.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Ciena by 54.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 398,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 140,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ciena by 46.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 61.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 62.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

