Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

