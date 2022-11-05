CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CIR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 94,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $420.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.13.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.66 million during the quarter. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

