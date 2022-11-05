Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Benchmark

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

