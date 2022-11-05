Citigroup Cuts Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Price Target to $2.00

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $4.25 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLGN opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Heliogen has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $16.35.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 837,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 2,000,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

