Citigroup Downgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

