Citigroup Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $30.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Confluent Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,139. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

