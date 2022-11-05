Citigroup Trims Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Target Price to $92.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 882,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 674,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

