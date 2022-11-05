Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

