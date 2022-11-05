City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.54

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.35. City Developments shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 6,052 shares.

City Developments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

