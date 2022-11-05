Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target Raised to $25.50 at Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $364.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

