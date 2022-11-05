Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Clarus has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. Clarus has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $435.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Clarus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3,616.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 607,915 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $3,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1,798.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 177,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 599.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 74,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

