Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 208.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 286,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

