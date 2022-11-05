Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.00.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
