Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE CLW opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

