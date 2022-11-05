Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLNN. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 332,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $70.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 2,871,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,899,999.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,293,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,620.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 2,871,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,899,999.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,293,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,620.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clene by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Clene by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

