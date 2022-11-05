Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.76.

Cloudflare Trading Down 18.4 %

NET opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 202,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

