Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 19,628,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.