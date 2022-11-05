Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.76.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 19,628,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

