Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.76.

NET traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 19,628,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

