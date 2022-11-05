Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.34 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Shares of NET traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

