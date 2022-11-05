Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.50 million-$274.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.60 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.76.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.