Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.50 million-$274.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.60 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.
Cloudflare Trading Down 18.4 %
Shares of NYSE NET traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
