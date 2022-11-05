Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $93.70 million and approximately $574,234.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.10 or 0.31371127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012252 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.