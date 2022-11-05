Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,808 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 437.51%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.