Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

F stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

