Cobak Token (CBK) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $55.99 million and $2.32 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

