Cobram Estate Olives Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:CBO)

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Cobram Estate Olives Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11.

Get Cobram Estate Olives alerts:

Cobram Estate Olives Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cobram Estate Olives Limited engages in farming, production, marketing, and sale of olive oil and olive related products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company also operates an olive tree nursery that wholesales and supplies olive trees. In addition, it provides olive oil bottling and storage services; and laboratory services, including technical, chemical tests, sensory analysis, and blending advice services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cobram Estate Olives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobram Estate Olives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.