Cobram Estate Olives Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:CBO)

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Cobram Estate Olives Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11.
Cobram Estate Olives Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Cobram Estate Olives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobram Estate Olives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.