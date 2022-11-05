Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Cognex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

CGNX traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its position in Cognex by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cognex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Cognex by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cognex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

