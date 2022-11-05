Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.68.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
CTSH opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.