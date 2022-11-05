Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.