Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Cohen & Steers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 65.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.