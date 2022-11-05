Coin98 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.71 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Coin98 has a market cap of $77.15 million and $27.71 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.01690819 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005713 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025378 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042529 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.21 or 0.01853339 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

