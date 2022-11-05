Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,901,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,598. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 425,980 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $80,877,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 64.3% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.