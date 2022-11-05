Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,901,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 555.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

